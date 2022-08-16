Kriti Sanon's swayamwar on cards? Actress wants Vijay Devarakonda, Kartik Aaryan & these actors to participate

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Kriti Sanon, Vijay Deverakonda, Kartik Aaryan

Kriti Sanon is one is the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She enjoys a massive fanbase not just in India but around the world. Recently, in a conversation, Kriti spilled some beans about her marriage plans. She talked about her interest in organising a swayamwar for herself and also shared who all should be a part of it. From Vijay Devarakonda to Kartik Aaryan, Aditya Roy Kapur and even Ryan Gosling, Kriti wants them to be at her swayamvar.

During a live show on Roposo, Kriti said: "Vijay Devarakonda is good looking and he sounds sensible to me. I have seen some of his interviews too and he seems to be very real and sensible. He could be in the Swayamwar. Kartik Aryan could be in it and Aditya Roy Kapur too. Is there anyone else who is single?"

The actress added: "I would love to work with Ryan Gosling and I would also like him to be in my Swayamwar."

The 32-year-old actress, who made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with 'Heropanti' starring Tiger Shroff has a Bachelor of Technology degree in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering.

It will be exciting to see Kriti's swayamwar, however there's no official confirmation about the same.

Kriti Sanon's upcoming films

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti will be next seen in 'Ganpath: Part One' alongside Tiger Shroff. The upcoming action thriller is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2022.

Apart from that, she will be also seen in 'Shehzada' along with Kartik Aaryan, which is slated to release on February 10, 2022. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo ', which starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. She also has a horror comedy film 'Bhediya' along with Varun Dhawan, and 'Adipurush' with south actor Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in her kitty.

-with IANS inputs

