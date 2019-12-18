Deepika Padukone cancels Chhapaak promotions in New Delhi as violence erupts in the capital

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone cancels Chhapaak promotions in New Delhi

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone has called off the New Delhi leg of promotions for her upcoming film Chhapaak after looking at the violence that has erupted in the capital on Tuesday. The actress was supposed to appear as a speaker at a media event in the city along with film’s director Meghna Gulzar but they decided to cancel it. They informed the organizers about the same.

A statement from Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar read, "We believe that it will be insensitive on our part to promote our film at a time when the nation and the city is going through an emotional upheaval and unrest. We pray for peace and harmony and regret the inconvenience caused by our absence but we hope you will understand."

After the Citizenship Amendment Bill was declared as an Act earlier this month, several parts of Delhi erupted in protests. On Sunday, things became worse when the situation between the Jamia Millia Islamia University students and the Delhi Police went extremely violent.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone has been garnering much praise for her role as Malti since the trailer of the film dropped on the internet. In the film, the actress is seen playing an acid attack survivor. It is based on the life of acid survivor Laxmi Agarwal and is directed by Meghna Gulzar. When asked why she chose Deepika as her leading lady in the film, the directed said that she wanted someone who has been associated with beauty.

Meghna told Mumbai Mirror, “For me, it was important to take a face associated with beauty because when you distort it, like it would happen to a survivor, the contrast and impact is far stronger. Not everybody is Deepika Padukone, but these other girls were beautiful too and didn’t deserve this to happen to them. No girl deserves it going forward. I’m fortunate Deepika agreed to play the part.”

Chhapaak is scheduled to hit the screens on January 10, 2020.

Also read:

Deepika Padukone just can't stop looking at Hrithik Roshan as he feeds her chocolate cake. Watch video

Deepika Padukone back with Vin Diesel in Xander Cage 4?​

Deepika Padukone awarded for raising mental health awareness​

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page