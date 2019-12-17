Deepika Padukone just can't stop looking at Hrithik Roshan as he feeds her chocolate cake. Watch video

What happens when two Bollywood heartthrobs come together? Can't guess? Here is a video that shows two superstars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone face to face. Not only this, but they are also seen indulging in a cute moment as the actor feeds the beauty with chocolate cake. It all happened during a recently held house party of PR person Rohini Iyer. The actress took the cake from his hands and could not stop blushing and looking into his eyes.

Deepika, earlier this month, tweeted how the actor in his film War reminded her of chocolate pastries and wrote, “@iHrithik in WAR is like Death by Chocolate from Corner House!...Just Saying..,” and look how her wish got fulfilled. Deepika, as well as Hrithik, has been named as the Sexiest Asian Female of the decade and Sexiest Asian Man in the world for 2019 respectively. Have a look at the adorable video here:

Talking about the title, the Super 30 actor said, "I would like to thank everyone who feels so and has voted for me. I am flattered but I also know that it is not an achievement. Just a person’s looks are not relevant in the larger scheme of things. I don’t judge people by the way they look. Similarly, I don’t judge myself either by the way I look. What is attractive in a person is his/her story, journey and the way that person has dealt with situations in his/her own life. Looking a certain way for my characters is just a part of my job, which takes a lot of effort and hard work."

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak and will also work in Kabir Khan's film 83 featuring Ranbir Singh playing the role of former Indian captain Kapil Dev.

