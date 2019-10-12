Saturday, October 12, 2019
     
Celeb Instagrammers of the Day: Alia Bhatt remembers her mother, Arjun Kapoor shares childhood photos

From Soni Razdan’s adorable gesture for her daughter Alia Bhatt to Arjun Kapoor walking down the memory lane, celebrities are breaking the internet with their precious memories.

New Delhi Published on: October 12, 2019 14:20 IST
The weekend is here and so is the swag of our Bollywood celebrities who have been treating their fans with cute Instagram photos. From Soni Razdan’s adorable gesture for her daughter Alia Bhatt to Arjun Kapoor walking down the memory lane, celebrities are breaking the internet with their precious memories. On the other hand, dancing diva Madhuri Dixit made sure that she introduces her fans with the muhurat video of the first film she is producing, Panchak. If this is not enough, Kajol also shared a happy thought as she celebrates one year of Helicopter Eela. Check out the best Instagrammers of the day here-

Arjun Kapoor

Alia Bhatt

Kajol

Madhuri Dixit

View this post on Instagram

Elated to announce our film banner, @rnmmovingpictures, next project, #Panchak 🎬 It's a fantastic and hilarious take on belief & superstitions for the whole family. Sending my best wishes to our team as they start shooting today! निर्माती म्हणून अजून एक रोमांचक चित्रपट "पंचक" तुमच्यासाठी घेऊन येत आहोत, पांचकच्या संपूर्ण टीमला माझ्या कडून खूप खूप शुभेच्छा| . . @drneneofficial #JayantJathar @adinathkothare @tejashripradhan @ingale_anand @mi_nandita #BharatiAcharekar @bappajoshi27 #SatishAlekar @sagartalashikar #DiptiDevi #AshishKulkarni #NitinVidya #UmeshAjgaonkar

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) on

Karisma Kapoor

Rajkummar Rao

Kangana Ranaut

 

 

