Boney Kapoor reacts to reports claiming daughter Khushi making acting debut with Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda

Amid reports that Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor announce their debut films, rumours have started doing rounds. Reportedly, Khushi is eyeing her acting debut alongside Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Suhana in a comic-book-inspired show to be helmed by Zoya Akhtar. Speaking about the same, Khushi's father Boney Kapoor said that he doesn't know anything about it. The Producer spoke to ToI, and dismissed the rumour. "I don’t know anything about this. I don’t know what you are talking about," he said.

Earlier in January, this year, Boney had reportedly stated that Khushi will make her acting debut, but he had also mentioned that he would not be the one to launch her. He had told Bombay Times, "Yes, Khushi is also keen on acting. You will hear an announcement soon. I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent."

"You can't afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor. Anil (Kapoor) was still an established actor, so it didn't affect him much, but I think I became an indulgent brother with Sanjay (Kapoor) when he made his entry into films," he added.

Late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor recently took to Instagram and posted a throwback picture of her parents. Dedicating the post to them she wrote, "the coolest" in her caption. Khushi posted an old photo of her parents from their family album. In the old picture, Sridevi and Boney are giving couple goals as they pose together. Sridevi looks breathtakingly beautiful in a black outfit, which she paired with a striped shawl and a pair of shades. Filmmaker Boney Kapoor looks dapper in a grey sweater and a red cap in the photo.

Sridevi passed away on February 22 in 2018 by accidentally drowning in a hotel bathtub. The actress was in Dubai where she was attending the wedding of nephew Mohit Marwah. She was last seen in the film MOM.