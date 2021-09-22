Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty reveals what she loves about Raqesh Bapat

Follow us on Image Source : VOOT Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat

Shamita Shetty on Tuesday took to social media to interact with her fans. The actress conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session answering all the burning questions that fans had for her. From sharing her favourite picture with 'big sister' Shilpa Shetty' to opening up about her equation with Bigg Boss OTT contestant Raqesh Bapat, Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin, the actress answered fans with much love and enthusiasm. She also revealed what was the first thing she did after coming out of the BB house.

A fan asked Shamita to share her favourite picture with 'big sister' Shilpa Shetty and the actress obliged posting a sun-kissed photo of the sibling duo as they smiled for the selfie. "Recent favourite,' she wrote over it. Shamita also revealed that the first thing she did after coming out of the reality show was to call her family and check her phone notifications.

Shamita's admirers also wanted to know what she has to say about Raqesh and Pratik. Shamita and Raqesh's connection in the 'Bigg Boss OTT' house was said to be matured, well-behaved and the most adored connection in the house. The two have admitted to liking each other, however, they have maintained their relationship status as 'just friends'. When asked about Raqesh, Shamita said he is a gentleman and called him 'support through the bbott journey'. She also revealed that she loves his 'artistic skills'.

Whereas, when inquired about Pratik, Shamita wrote, "Good game player. Dedicated. Genuine, Friend".

After coming out of the Bigg Boss house, Shamita also met her co-contestant Neha Bhasin. A fan asked the actress to share some pics from their meet. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Divya Agarwal was declared the winner of Karan Johar hosted 'Bigg Boss OTT'. Shetty was the second runner-up, the first being Nishant Bhat, a choreographer who has been associated with dance reality shows such as 'Super Dancer 3', 'Jhalak Dikhlaja' and 'Nach Baliye'.

While Pratik will be seen in Bigg Boss 15, there are reports that Shamita, Divya and Nishant might join him for the new season of the reality show.