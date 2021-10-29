Shanaya Kapoor posts Aryan Khan's childhood pic, Karan Johar shares Shah Rukh Khan's photo to celebrate bail

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHANAYA KAPOOR, KARAN JOHAR Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan

After the Bombay High Court announced the bail of Aryan Khan in a drugs related case, fans, colleagues and friends of Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to laud the news. Aryan was granted bail 25 days after he was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Happy to hear about Aryan's bail, his friend, Shanaya Kapoor, took to social media and posted a childhood picture with the star kid. Likewise, filmmaker Karan Johar, who is a close friend of SRK, posted a happy pic with the actor on his Instagram Story.

While Shanaya did not caption the image, Karan posted a heart emoji on the photo. Take a look at the pictures here:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHANAYA KAPOOR Shanaya Kapoor posts Aryan Khan's childhood pic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN JOHAR Karan Johar posts Shah Rukh Khan's photo

A single bench of Justice N W Sambre also granted bail to his co-accused and his friend Arbaaz Merchant and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha, and relief to the trio came just a day before the HC was scheduled to take a two-week break for Diwali.

Related | Aryan Khan Bail LIVE Updates: Will SRK's son head Mannat today? High Court to dictate bail conditions

Although the full court order with reasons and bail conditions will be released by the court on Friday, the support for SRK and his son started pouring in from all corners. As the news of bail to Aryan Khan spread, fans started to arrive outside Shah Rukh's residence amid the presence of nearly 20 cops. A huge group of fans gathered outside the superstar's sea-facing bungalow 'Mannat' in suburban Bandra in show of solidarity and celebrate end of his incarceration. Shah Rukh's youngest son, AbRam, was seen waving at the fans from the terrace.

A group of his supporters were seen flaunting a banner with "Welcome back prince Aryan" written on it. Others carried placards of "We love Shah Rukh. We love Aryan". Some fans carried banners with messages like “Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club Welcomes Aryan Khan” and shouted slogans in support of the 55-year-old superstar. They also burst fire crackers, but were later stopped by the cops.

The legal team of the 23-year-old Aryan Khan will now try to complete the formalities for his release by Friday or Saturday.