Aryan Khan Bail LIVE Updates: Will SRK's son head Mannat today? High Court to dictate bail conditions

Aryan Khan Bail LIVE Updates | Celebrations are in order at Mannat as Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court. While the bail was granted on Thursday evening, he was not immediately released from jail. The 23-year-old had to spend the night at Arthur Road Jail as the court is yet to give its operative order on the conditions imposed while granting bail. Aryan and two other accused Arbaaz Merchantt and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha are expected to leave for their homes today.

As soon as the bail was announced, fans and celebs took a sigh of relief and shared congratulatory posts for the Khan family on social media. The bail of the trio comes 25 days after they were arrested during a drug raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast -- a case that triggered a series of controversies and put the Narcotics Control Bureau and its officials under the spotlight.

Catch all the LIVE Updates related to Aryan Khan's bail and Mumbai Drug Bust here!

