Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARMAAN KOHLI Armaan Kohli condemns news report that called his requests to be on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 'desperate'

Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Armaan Kohli has expressed his displeasure after a news website called his request to Salman Khan to reserve a spot in Bigg Boss 15 as a guest ‘desperate’. Earlier, Armaan had taken to Twitter and expressed his interest in being a guest on the new season of the popular reality show after fans requested him.

Armaan who participated in the seventh season of the reality show Bigg Boss, made a request to the show’s host Salman Khan after a fan wished to see him as a guest on the upcoming Bigg Boss 15. “This is really sweet thank u. @BeingSalmanKhan sir I really have done my bit being in that house for 15 weeks , but just to make people who love me , happy will go in , for a few days , if u think it’s ok,” he wrote.

He further replied to other fans who requested for the same."Just for the people who love to c me in for a few days @BeingSalmanKhan sir if u feel so ,, I will go for them for sure bhai.", said Armaan.

Armaan also retweeted other fans’ requests for him to be a part of Bigg Boss 15 and tagged shows host Salman Khan in several tweets, making appeals to him.

However, when a news portal reported calling his actions 'desperate' Armaan lashed out at him and said, “It was fun that me and people who love me were doing, U REALLY THINK THAT I COULD NOT CAL SALMAN BHAI."

The headline was later changed.

One of Armaan's fan asked him to ‘ignore’ such reports and said that they ‘want to see (him) inside the house’. The actor replied, “Basit brother ab mood nahi hai yaar ,, dimag kharab kar Diya (now I am not in the mood anymore, I am annoyed), these new generation of press do not know how to talk and what to write , 90s had the best press.”

Armaan Kohli was one of the most popular contestent of his season. He also made headlines for his relationship with Tanishaa Mukerji.