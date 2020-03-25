Image Source : INSTAGRAM Arjun Kapoor trolls girlfriend Malaika Arora for posing while sleeping, she gives apt reply

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the cutest lovebirds in Bollywood. The duo keeps their PDA game strong by commenting on each other's Instagram posts. Arjun is often seen trolling girlfriend Malaika on her posts on social media. On Tuesday, the diva shared a collage of pictures featuring her girl gang including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and sister Amrita Arora.

As soon as the photo hit the internet, Arjun commented on it saying, “But ur smiling in ur nap also waah !!!” To this, girlfriend Malaika was quick to respond. She wrote, “@arjunkapoor but u know I smile in my sleep,” followed by a smirk and shushing face emoji. Check out-

Arjun Kapoor trolls girlfriend Malaika Arora for posing while sleeping, she gives apt reply

Arjun and Malaika are one of those Bollywood celebrities who are under home-quarantine and regularly urging their fans to do the same. A few days ago, Malaika revealed that the self-isolation has been a blessing in disguise for her. “It’s hard to believe that a little more than a week back, I barely had time to sit down on my couch, drink a cup of tea, or just take care of myself properly. These few weeks of self isolation has opened me up to so much more. More self care, more sleep, more workouts, more time with my loved ones, more time with myself, basically more ‘life’ And I’m sure I’m not the only one, I’m sure you’ve never had SO much time with yourself and your loved ones either, right?” she wrote.

On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor has also been very active on social media and has been advising his fans to stay indoors. Recently, she shared a video on Instagram and expressed his disappointment in people who came out amid lockdown. He wrote, "This was inevitable to stop the spread & it is literally what the absolute stupidity of a few has done. The country is shut till 14th April now. Maybe not completely but a part of this lockdown & curfew is because of the lack of discipline of a certain few who dared to wander & not take the situation seriously... 21 days begin now !!!"

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora came out in the open about their relationship last year on Ishaqzaade actor's birthday when Malaika shared a mushy post for him.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page