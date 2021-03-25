Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANILKAPOOR Anil Kapoor wishes wife Sunita on birthday with a sweet note: You're the reason behind my smile

Bollywood's evergreens and good-looking actor Anil Kapoor leaves no stone unturned in keeping his audience entertained. Be it his films, songs, or social media activity, the actor knows how to ace the game in style. Yet again, he shared a glimpse of what's happening in his life by sharing a picture with his wife Sunita Kapoor on Instagram. For those unversed, the lady is celebrating her birthday today and this is the reason why a special post was dedicated to her not just by Anil but also by her daughter Sonam Kapoor.

Alongside the caption, the 'Mr. India' actor wrote, "To the love of my life, @kapoor.sunita From travelling in 3rd class train compartments to local buses to rickshaws to kali peeli taxis; from flying economy to business to first class; from roughing it out in small dingy hotels in villages like Karaikudi down South to staying in a tent in Leh Ladakh...We have done it all with a smile on our faces and love in our hearts.

These are just some of the million reasons I love you...You are the reason behind my smile and you are why our journey together has been so happy and fulfilled. I feel blessed to have you as my soul mate and partner for life, today, everyday and forever ...Happy Birthday...Love You Always..."

Anil's post caught the attention of the birthday girl who was quick to share the post on her Insta story and wrote, "Love You."

Speaking about Sonam, she even shared a sweet birthday post for her mumma and wrote, "“‘Mother’ is such a simple word, But to me there’s meaning seldom heard. For everything I am today, My mother’s love showed me the way.” KARL FUCHS. Love you mama, I hope I see you and hug you soon.. I miss you and love you lots. @kapoor.sunita Happy happy birthday!"

On the professional front, Anil Kapoor will next be seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' which also features actors like Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film also stars Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile for Sonam, she has been shooting for her next film, Blind, in London.