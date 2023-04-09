Anil Kapoor’s 'Fighter' mode is on, preps for Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer| WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANILKAPOOR Anil Kapoor’s 'Fighter' mode is on, Preps for Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer

Anil Kapoor is getting ready for his role in the upcoming action film Fighter. He will appear with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the film for Siddharth Anand's directorial debut. Anil recently posted a series of photos and videos to social media in which he can be seen training for the shoot.

Taking to Instagram, Anil Kapoor shared a video in which he can be seen running on the treadmill while wearing a blue oxygen mask over his face in the video. The 66-year-old was praised for his commitment to fitness. Neetu Kapoor, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Jackie Shroff, Huma Qureshi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh praised him for working hard to prepare for the role.

Hrithik Roshan also revealed details about his Fighter training. He took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself flexing his muscles. The Lakshya actor detailed how he established a balance between fitness, sleep, and diet in the caption. While his sleep and food were "on point," he said he was also meditating. The Super 30 star went on to say that while he began with just ten minutes a day approximately a year ago, "meditating for an hour" seemed less daunting now.

All About Siddharth Anand’s Fighter

Fighter will star Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. Deepika Padukone will also appear in the flick. The film is currently under production and is directed by Siddharth Anand. After the success of Bang Bang and War, Hrithik is partnering with Siddharth for the third time. Fighter will be released on January 25, 2024.

