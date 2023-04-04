Hrithik Roshan to return as Kabir in War 2 with Ayan Mukerji not Siddharth Anand; Deets

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hrithik Roshan to return as Kabir in War 2

Hrithik Roshan is set to reprise his role as Kabir in Yash Raj Films' 'Spy Universe' in the second installment of War. However, the film will reportedly be directed by Ayan Mukerji rather than Siddharth Anand, who directed the first installment. Ayan recently wrote a lengthy note on social media in which he mentioned directing a "special movie," but didn't specify it.

On Tuesday, Ayan Mukerji took to his Instagram account and shared updates about Brahmastra sequels. Along with it, he wrote, "The Universe has presented me with a very special opportunity recently a very special movie – to step into and direct! What the movie is… More on that when the time is right :) An opportunity that challenges me and terribly excites me… one where I will learn, be inspired and where I will grow! So, I have decided to take it up! Opening myself up to all the positive energies in this universe so I can do my best and contribute to that one thing that matters most to me - Indian Cinema! Love and Light, Ayan." Well, rumours are rife that he is directing War 2.

Confirming the speculations, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to the microblogging site and wrote, "Big development..Ayan Mukerji to direct War 2 for YRF…Hrithik Roshan confirmed…Aditya Chopra signs Ayan Mukerji to direct War 2… The seventh film in the YRF Spy Universe, which will follow the events of Tiger 3. Hrithik Roshan will essay the principal lead role."

A source told Variety, "Aditya Chopra is choosing the captain of the ship for each YRF spy universe film strategically. Ayan has delivered big hits which appeals to all audience segments and has the pulse of Indian audiences. He has shown that he knows how to mount a film with a huge scale, which is essential for someone to direct ‘War 2.’ Plus, he is a young filmmaker who can bring a different kind of newness to the spy universe. Ayan will have his unique take on how to make an epic action spectacle with ‘War 2.’ Aditya Chopra trusts him to take the franchise forward."

Meanwhile, the 2019 release War starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles. The film also starred Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana and Anupriya Goenka in supporting roles. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, it was written by Anand, Aditya Chopra, Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala. The action-thriller became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2019.

