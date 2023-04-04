Tuesday, April 04, 2023
     
After Priyanka Chopra, Vivek Oberoi raises voice against injustice in Bollywood: ‘Industry is very insecure’

Days after Priyanka Chopra's statement, Vivek Oberoi addresses the dark sides of the film industry and how artists are in a vulnerable position.

Akshat Sundrani New Delhi Updated on: April 04, 2023 15:44 IST
After Priyanka, Vivek Oberoi speaks out against B-town
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA, VIVEKOBEROI After Priyanka, Vivek Oberoi speaks out against B-town

Priyanka Chopra recently made headlines after she gave an explosive statement about being 'pushed into a corner' in Bollywood. After that, several celebrities, like Kangana Ranaut, Shekhar Suman, and Neetu Chandra, have also spoken out against the injustice in the industry. Now the latest one to join the bandwagon is Vivek Oberoi. The actor has revealed in an interview that the Indian film industry is a very insecure place. 

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Vivek said, "A lot of lobbies, a lot of repressive stories - kind of what Priyanka has been alluding to also. That’s been a hallmark of our industry, unfortunately. It’s been one of the dark sides of our industry. And I’ve been on the receiving end of it. I know how frustrating it is, it can make one feel extremely exhausted and tired." 

The actor further revealed how he sat at home without any work for 14 months. "You feel like, I’ve just delivered an award-winning, commercially successful performance in Shootout at Lokhandwala and after that, I’m sitting at home for 14 months, not getting any work. When I went through that, I kept thinking, I want to do something beyond, I wanna do something empowering, something that takes me beyond that," said Oberoi. 

He further went to say that artists are very vulnerable. "The industry is a very insecure place. Artists by nature live in a very fragile state because they’re more vulnerable. Whether it was the MeToo movement, the casting couch, or just bullying, lobbying - all of these things take the joy out of the creativity. I’m glad these things are being spoken about and slowly will go away," he signs off. 

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra recently appeared in the Dax Shepherd podcast Armchair Expert and revealed why she left Bollywood. "I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break," said Chopra.

