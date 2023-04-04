Yentamma OUT: Ram Charan gives 'chumeshwari' performance in Salman Khan & Venkatesh song

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE STILL Yentamma

Yentamma: Salman Khan's new song from his upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is OUT! The song is titled Yentamma and it also features South superstar Venkatesh and has a special cameo by RRR actor Ram Charan, who added charm to the song with his energetic moves. Sharing the same, Salman took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "#Yentamma song out now...@AlwaysRamCharan @hegdepooja @VenkyMama @farhad_samji @VishalDadlani @iPayalDev @raftaarmusic @Musicshabbir @AlwaysJani."

Payal Dev composed the song, which was sung by Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev, with rap parts by Raftaar. Jani Master choreographed the song, which features lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed. Yentamma, is nothing less than a surprise package the audience is going to witness in this high-octane energy song. Bringing a plethora of bright colors celebrating the rich culture from the Southern part of India, with a tadka of Salman Khan, the song features the South superstar Ram Charan, a surprise entry that no one has ever thought of. After winning the Oscar for his song Naatu Naatu, the South sensation is seen shaking legs with Salman which is worth making fans go berserk.

Pooja Hegde in the same frame brings the house down with her whistle-worthy dance moves. Enriched with a bundle of entertainment, the song is worth reckoning as the coolest swag song of the year.

About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

A Salman Khan Films production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

Latest Entertainment News