Malaika Arora glams it up in Guru Randhawa's new song 'Tera ki Khayal' | Watch

The dancing queen, Malaika Arora is once again ready to set the stage on fire with her sultry moves in the latest track with Guru Randhawa. The diva is diva known for her mesmerizing dance moves and glamorous appearances and has yet again taken the internet by storm with her latest song ‘Tera Ki Khayal’. The yoga enthusiast and reality show judge is seen in a black cut-out bodysuit and boots in the first half and a shimmery silver dress and a golden costume in later parts of the video.

Malaika took to her Instagram handle to share the video and wrote, “Let’s glam it up with Tera Ki Khayal from Man Of The Moon. Song out now, tune in.” The king of party anthems, Guru is also seen shaking legs with the diva. He has given his voice to the song and has also written the song along with Royal Maan. It is composed by Sanjoy with video direction by Bosco Leslie Martis.

We have all known Malika for her hit dance numbers like Chaiyya Chaiyya, Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha, Maahi Ve, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Pandey Ji Seeti. Once talking about featuring in item songs in Bollywood movies she shared, “I felt that I could just be on screen, as this woman and this object of desire. For me, it was very liberating. I never looked at it as, ‘Oh my God, you’re being objectified’. For me, it felt like I was in control. I’m anyway one of those women, I like being in control, I like being the master of my own destiny. I don’t like being told what to do, how to, or where to. It felt amazing.”

On the work front, Malaika made her OTT debut with her own reality series, Moving in With Malaika, which showed her talking about various aspects of her life from her divorce with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, co-parenting song Arhaan Khan and being trolled for dating Arjun Kapoor. Malaika remains busy together with her yoga studio and also keeps her fans updated about her daily life by sharing her day-to-day updates on social media. She enjoys a massive fan following with 17.5 million followers.

