Ananya Panday joins rumoured beau Ishaan Khatter, Mira Rajput for Shahid Kapoor's birthday celebrations; pics

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput's latest social media post has given air to Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter's rumoured romance. Shahid turned a year older on Friday. Several pictures went viral on social media earlier today where shutterbugs clicked the birthday boy with his wife Mira and kids, Misha and Zain, outside his younger brother and actor Ishaan's house for an intimate birthday celebration.

While the paparazzi couldn't click Ishaan's rumoured girlfriend actor Ananya Panday joining them, Mira took to her Instagram Story and shared a picture with the 'Gehraiyaan' actor, confirming that she was present at the get-together. In the picture, Mira could be seen sporting a floral top paired with sunglasses.

On the other hand, Ananya was dressed in a white-green floral strappy dress. A few minutes later, Ananya too shared a picture with the birthday boy on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Happy birthday Sash! Bestestest!"

Mira shared some more pictures with the birthday boy. She wrote, "To many more sunsets together."

Earlier, Mira had penned a heartfelt note for the actor. She said, "Happy Birthday life. May you get the best of everything because you are the best. Best dad, best friend, best husband, best sage…I love you #mineforever #birthdaybumps."

Ananya and Ishaan have been reportedly dating for more than a year now. While the duo has not made it official yet, they have been spotted many times together at various star-studded parties and even airports while returning from vacations. The two co-starred in the 2020 movie 'Khaali Peeli'.

On the work front, Ananya Pandey was last seen in Gehraiyaan. She will next be seen in 'Liger' with Vijay Deverakonda and boxing legend Mike Tyson. While, Shahid Kapoor has Jersey with Mrunal Thakur, which is scheduled to release on April 14. He will also be seen in Raj And DK's web series with Raashii Khanna.

-with ANI inputs