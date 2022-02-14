Did Siddhant Chaturvedi troll co-star Ananya Panday for 'struggle' comment in Gehraiyaan?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Gehraiyaan is streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Gehraiyaan released on Amazon Prime Video on February 11

Gehraiyaan sees an ensemble of Deepika Padukone, Dhairya Karwa, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi

Gehraiyaan has been receiving mixed responses from the audience ever since the film was released on Amazon Prime Video on February 11. Featuring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa, the movie revolves around complicated love relationships and how it causes a rift between two couples.

In the film, Siddhant, who is Zain, is shown to be in an illicit relationship with Alisha, played by Deepika Padukone. Separately, Zain has climbed to the top of the professional ladder with the help of Tia's (Ananya Panday) connections. Tia and Zain are engaged to be married but he hides his secret romance with Alisha from everyone.

A scene in Gehraiyaan shows Zain nearing a breakdown and he has a heated argument with Tia. At this moment, Zain tells her, "You treat me like an outsider." This particular moment reminded fans of a conversation between Siddhant and Ananya during a group interview that had gone viral in 2019. Siddhant’s reply to Ananya on nepotism in a roundtable interview became a viral sensation, making way for many memes.

During the panel, Ananya shared her definition of struggle and take on nepotism, saying: “I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on ‘Koffee With Karan’. So, it’s not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle,” she said.

At that moment, Siddhant gave a reply which went viral on social media. He said: “Jahaan humaare sapne poore hote hai, waha inke struggle shuru hote hai.”

As the scene in Gehraiyaan was witnessed by the viewers, they were reminded of Siddhant and Ananya's interview in the past. They took to share the 'similarities' on Twitter.

Siddhant and Ananya will also be working together in the upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Adarsh Gorav of The White Tiger Fame joining them.