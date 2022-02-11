Gehraiyaan twitter review: Fans hail Deepika Padukone as 'scene stealer', film draws mixed responses

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Gehraiyaan stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi

Highlights Gehraiyaan is streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Watchers said Deepika Padukone is in most scenes in Gehraiyaan and shoulders the film throughout

Siddhant Chaturvedi's performance and background music in Gehraiyaan is also earning high praises

Much-awaited film Gehraiyaan has premiered on Amazon Prime Video and fans of Bollywood have something to look forward to this weekend. Starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in lead roles, director Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan is a modern-day love story that tackles relationships and infidelity. After the movie premiered on the OTT platform, the viewers watched it and took to social media to express their views on it.

Also read: Gehraiyaan movie review: Strange mix of drama that doesn't qualify for much depth

As per the first reactions, Deepika's performance as Alisha is being lauded. Her chemistry with Siddhant Chaturvedi, who plays Zain, is also earning praise. Deepika-Siddhant's intimate moments as shown in the film's trailer had already grabbed eyeballs. After watching the film, fans opined that the rawness in their on-screen relationship has been portrayed very well. Both actors are being hailed for carrying the film on their shoulders.

Also read: Deepika- Siddhant's Gehraiyaan: Where to Watch, Trailer, Release Date, Movie Review, HD download online

Twitter users said that the movie's narrative is fresh and the background music adds another dimension to the storytelling. Ananya Panday's performance is also earning positive reviews while newcomer Dhairya Karwa also does a decent job, as per the watchers.

One of the Twitter users wrote about Gehraiyaan, "Gehraiyaan didn't disappoint at all. Deepika's best performance till date in my book (surpassed Piku). Siddhant and Ananya did so much better than my expectations. Naseeruddin Shah as usual - amazing Loved the bgm work (sic)!"

Another social media user praised Deepika and Siddhant's performances, writing, "I'm shaken Loudly crying face Alisha all over my mind now.I don't know but I was kind of relating with her.Deepika's powerful performance once again and Sid was fabulous, even Ananya was good too, Dhairya was good and kind of lighter character. I don't know how I gonna sleep (sic)."

Here are some more positive responses to Gehraiyaan.

Some of the watchers weren't quite impressed with the storyline and the way it has been portrayed by the filmmaker. Ananya's performance as Tia also drew criticism from some watchers.