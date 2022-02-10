Deepika- Siddhant's Gehraiyaan: Where to Watch, Trailer, Release Date, Movie Review, HD download online

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DHARMAPRODUCTIONS Everything you need to know about Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday starrer Gehraiyaan

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday starrer Gehraiyaan is all set to raise the heat with its release on Friday (February 11). The trailer of the film had already grabbed many eyeballs and fans were waiting for the film to drop on Amazon Prime Video at the earliest. One of the reasons is Deepika Padukone's comeback in a sizzling hot avatar, alongside the crackling chemistry oozing from her new pairing with 'Gully Boy' fame Siddhant. The film also stars Dhairya Karwa, who proved his acting mettle with his last film '83'. Gehraiyaan has attracted a lot of attention for its theme- the film talks about complex relationships and the roadblocks one faces in the journey to love.

If you are planning to watch Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi's film Gehraiyaan, know where to watch it, release date, how to download in HD, movie review and other details here-

What is Gehraiyaan Movie Release Date?

February 11, 2022

Where to book Gehraiyaan movie tickets?

You cannot book Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan movie tickets on BookMyShow or on PayTM since the film is not releasing in theatres. It is available on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video after taking the subscription.

Who is the Director of Gehraiyaan?

Shakun Batra

Who are the producers of Gehraiyaan movie?

Gehraiyaan producers are Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shakun Batra

Who are the writers of Gehraiyaan movie 2022?

Shakun Batra, Sumit Roy, Ayesha Devitre and Yash Sahai are the writers.

What is the star cast of Gehraiyaan movie?

Deepika Padukone as Alisha Khanna

Siddhant Chaturvedi as Zain Siddiqui, Tia's fiancé

Ananya Panday as Tia Khanna, Alisha's cousin

Dhairya Karwa as Karan Arora, Alisha's boyfriend

Naseeruddin Shah as Mr. Khanna, Alisha's father

Rajat Kapoor as Sameer, Zain's father

What is the running time of Gehraiyaan?

2 hours 28 minutes

Who are the Music Directors Gehraiyaan movie?

Gehraiyaan soundtrack has been earning much applaud from the audience. The soothing songs have already topped everyone's playlists. The music of the film is composed by Kabeer Kathpalia (OAFF) and Savera Mehta while Kausar Munir and Ankur Tewari wrote the lyrics.

What is the cost of Gehraiyaan movie?

The makers have not given any official statement about the budget of Gehraiyaan. The film was supposed to be shot in Sri Lanka but due to Covid, it was delayed by six months and moved to Goa eventually.

How can I see Gehraiyaan Movie Trailer?

You can watch Gehraiyaan movie trailer on the official YouTube channel called Amazon Prime Video India.

Where to download Gehraiyaan movie online?

You can download Gehraiyaan movie from the paid subscriptions of Amazon Prime Video. It is available to watch on the OTT platform in HD. You can download the film and watch it offline whenever you want.

Where can I watch the Gehraiyaan full movie?

You can purchase a subscription to Amazon Prime Video to watch Gehraiyaan movie after February 10.

Where can I check the review of Gehraiyaan movie online?

You can check the latest updates and live coverage of the Gehraiyaan movie review on the link given below.

Gehraiyaan: HD Images, Posters, Wallpapers

