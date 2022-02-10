Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan gets 'A' certificate from CBFC, cleared with no cuts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKAPADUKONE Gehraiyaan is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from Feb 11

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer film Gehraiyaan is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 11. The report comes in that ahead of its release, the Shakun Batra directorial has been given an 'A' or 'Adults Only' certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). It is also learned that the film has been cleared with no cuts.

A report in ETimes claimed that the Examining Committee after watching the film recommended certain modifications and excisions, which have been carried out. The film has been cleared with an A certificate.

Gehraiyaan is a relationship drama also featuring Ananya Panday and newcomer Dhairya Karwa. The movie has become the talking point among the viewers ever since its trailer was released and showcased intimate scenes between the actors, notably Deepika and Siddhant whose characters Alisha and Zain are shown to be cheating on their respective partners.

In interviews, Deepika had shared that on-screen intimacy is 'not easy' and the film director employed intimacy director Dar Gai to shoot the film's scenes involving lovemaking.

At an event of Gehraiyaan, Deepika said, "Shakun gave me and all of us the comfort, you feel safe and secure because intimacy is not easy. It is not something that we ever experienced or explored in Indian cinema before in the way we have in this film. So, to go down that route of intimacy and vulnerability is possible when you know the director is not doing it for eyeballs."