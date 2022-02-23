How Ananya Panday's rumoured BF Ishaan Khatter reacted to her Gehraiyaan performance

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ISHAANKHATTER Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter are said to be dating

Amazon Prime Video release Gehraiyaan has divided the audience. Many are praising the storytelling while others are calling it a 'mess'. But the important thing here is that the movie has got everyone talking. Recently, the Gehraiyaan cast celebrated the success of the film at a private bash in Mumbai. Lead actress Deepika Padukone was joined by Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa and director Shakun Batra among others.

Meanwhile, in an interview, Ananya share what rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter had to say about Gehraiyaan and her performance in it. Ananya told ETimes, "I got to watch the film with Ishaan as well, I think he is rewatching it again on Amazon. He is someone who has been a very big influence on me in terms of cinema and acting. Even his personality is extremely loving and sweet and supportive. I am surrounded by a lot of love, so I am very grateful."

Reportedly, Ishaan and Ananya began dating during the shoot of their movie Khaali Peeli.

On being part of Gehriayaan, Ananya had shared with PTI, "I wanted to work with Shakun (Batra) and Deepika. I went into the film wanting to learn and absorb as much as I could from people around me -- be it Shakun, Deepika, Dhairya or Siddhant. I wanted to learn as much as I could. I just had a feeling that the film would help me grow as an actor and as a person. I'm happy to see it has changed me,"

The film has received mixed reviews, but Ananya said that is proud of the movie as it has started a conversation, something she believes is a prime motive of any work of art. "The reactions which we are getting we are so happy that the film is a discussion point. Everyone is talking about it. I believe that's what any art is supposed to do, start a discussion. People have opinions about it and it's great. For me personally, the love Tia is getting and the fact that everyone is finding her relatable and are feeling protective towards her, is really amazing," the Liger actress added.

Next up, Ananya will be seen in Vijay Deverakonda starter Liger. It marks her foray into the South Indian film industry. It is set for August 25 release. She is also set to shoot for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

(With PTI inputs)