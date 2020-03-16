Image Source : TWITTER Amitabh Bachchan urges fans to take precautionary measures to stay safe from coronavirus spread

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan enjoys a huge fan base on social media and he is appropriately using the medium to request his fans to stay safe during the coronavirus outbreak. The actor has been taking to Twitter daily to urge his fans to take necessary precautionary measures and stay safe at this time. On Sunday evening, Big B tweeted a video with a voice-over of him explaining the precautionary methods one should take during the COVID-19 scare.

He tweeted, “T 3470 - Each of us needs to make that effort for each of us .. Be safe! Be well !!.” The video focuses on measures like using soap to wash your hand repeatedly, to cover your mouth while coughing and sneezing, do not spit, and keep distance from people who have fever and cough. The video also urged people to visit the doctor if they fever or any difficulty in breathing. Also, the megastar advised the fans to stay away from any public gathering.

T 3470 - Each of us needs to make that effort for each of us ..

Be safe ! Be well !!



Video Courtesy : @archohm @Sourabharchohm @TDV_India @IndiaDfi pic.twitter.com/Dk72na6WdM — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 15, 2020

T 3471 - Rarely has there been occasion when the humaneness of the human displayed uniformity .. we may be different colour, caste, creed, religion, belief, language or territory .. each of us in spontaneity has extended voluntarily that hand of hope succour & suggestive help ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 16, 2020

Taking the precautionary measures himself, Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday even canceled his weekly meeting ceremony with fans at Jalsa gate. The 77-year-old actor, who sees his admirers every Sunday at his house Jalsa in Juhu since past 37 years, took to Twitter to share the update. "To all Ef and well wishers an earnest request! Please do not come to Jalsa gate today... Sunday meet (I) am not going to come!" Bachchan tweeted.

T 3470 - To all Ef and well wishers an earnest request !PLEASE DO NOT COME TO JALSA GATE TODAY .. SUNDAY MEET am not going to come !

Take PRECAUTIONS .. be safe

Sunday का दर्शन Jalsa पे cancel है , कृपया कोई वहाँ जमा ना हों आज श्याम को ।

सुरक्षित रहें🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/USm4kZBEYo — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 15, 2020

Earlier, the actor also penned down a poem on coronavirus and recited it in a video. Amitabh Bachchan captioned the video saying, “T 3468 - Concerned about the COVID 19 .. just doodled some lines .. in verse .. please stay safe” In the video, the actor is seen talking about the deadly virus that has been taking over the world and how everyone has been sharing different remedies to fight the scare. Check out the video here-

T 3468 - Concerned about the COVID 19 .. just doodled some lines .. in verse .. please stay safe .. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/80idolmkRZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 12, 2020

