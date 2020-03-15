Image Source : TWITTER Amitabh Bachchan sends flowers and a note of appreciation to Angrezi Medium actress Radhika Madan

Bollywood film Angrezi Medium has been making waves on the internet. The film, starring Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan, was one of the most-awaited films of the year. Despite coronavirus outbreak and cinema halls getting shut down, it managed to rake in Rs 4.03 crore on its opening day. While fans are already in love with the film, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is also all praise for the actors for their performances. On Saturday, Big B appreciated the role played by Radhika Madan in the film as he sent her flowers and a handwritten note.

Radhika Madan shared photos of the same and wrote, “I dont know what to say or write..I'm speechless and so so so overwhelmed! @amitabhbachchan sir its an honor to receive this . I always used to imagine my door bell ringing after my film's release and a person standing outside saying "Amitabh Bacchan sir ne aapke liye phool aur ek note bheja hai" and me fainting right after that. Thankfully I didn't faint when I actually received it..I just stood there for a few seconds soaking it all in, teary eyed,in gratitude. Thank you for making my dream come true Sir. It has motivated me to work even harder and entertain my audience with even more honest performances. #AngreziMedium…14.3.2020."

This is not the first time that Amitabh Bachchan has sent a token of his love and appreciation of other actors’ work in the form of a bouquet of flowers and a handwritten note. Earlier, he sent the same to Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi for their stellar performances in Gully Boy.

ALSO READ | Angrezi Medium Movie Review: Irrfan Khan, Deepak Dobriyal shine in aimless film

Angrezi Medium Trailer:

On the related note, Angrezi Medium is a sequel to Saket Chaudhary directorial Hindi Medium that released in 2017. Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan, this time the film is helmed by Homi Adajania. The film focuses on a father-daughter bond between Irrfan and Radhika and showcases how a father can doa nything for the love of his daughter. The film earned Rs 2.75 cr at the box office on Day 2 which makes its total box office collection as Rs 6.75 cr approx.

Related Videos:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page