Amtabh Bachchan gets surprise gift from friend, a vintage Ford Prefect (See Pics)

Amitabh Bachchan recently received one of the best gifts of his life -- a vintage Ford Prefect car. He shared a picture of the same and also revealed the story behind it. In the picture, a visibly delighted Big B can be seen posing with a yellow vintage car. He tweeted, There are times when you are speechless .. I am now .. been trying to express, but nothing comes out .. a story of times gone by .. a gesture beyond time"

Shedding light on the story behind the car, the senior Bachchan mentioned in his blog that Ford Prefect was his first family car in Allahabad. He further said that a friend of his read about the car in his previous blogs and on Sunday, he gifted a refurbished Ford Prefect to Big B. What's more is that the friend even got the same number for the car as the first one.

T 3464 - There are times when you are speechless .. I am now .. been trying to express, but nothing comes out ..

.. a story of times gone by .. a gesture beyond time .. pic.twitter.com/Vm37n9ZCnR — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 8, 2020

He wrote, "No one has EVER .. EVER .. done anything like this for me ..! I am so overwhelmed with gratitude and emotion..Have been struggling to put this moment in words or even to express my thanks to him and his family..Moved and beyond .. The eyes, they fill up with water in them.".

Recently, the Badla actor shared a throwback monochrome picture of hiswife Jaya Bachchan who is seen posing as Swami Vivekananda. The superstar threw some light on the details of the photo saying that it was a glimpse from her Bengali film titled Dagtar Babu. He also mentioned that the film was left incomplete.

Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. He also has Chehre with Emraan Hashmi, Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund, and Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurrana.

