Amitabh Bachchan updated his blog from the isolation ward of Nanavati Hospital. Read it here

Amitabh Bachchan updated his blog from the isolation ward of Nanavati Hospital.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been updated to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. He announced the news through a tweet which was followed by his son Abhishek Bachchan's announcement about him also being positive. Ever since the news came out, his fans have been keeping an eye on each and every little update about his health. The two of them are doing fine in the hospital and are stable. While their family members Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya, who have also tested positive are quarantined at the Jalsa apartment. As for Big B, he is recovering well and keeping up with his fans through the medium of social media. Not only this, but he even updated his personal blog from the isolation ward where he is presently kept for the treatment.

His first blog from the ward was about him being corona positive as he wrote, "This evening I have been tested CoviD positive and have been shifted to hospital .. family and staff have undergone tests .. results awaited .. hospital shall inform authorities .. all those that have come in close proximity to me in the last 10 days please get yourself tested .."

Next, he wished his extended family members and wrote, "Birthday - EF - Manoj Kumar Ojha .. Taran Ghantasala.. Monday, July 13 .. birthday wishes to you both and the greetings and wishes .. for happiness ever.” Thanking his fans for their wishes, he added, “My dearest Ef .. your concern, your prayers and your wishes for Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me for a speedy recovery has filled me with unending gratitude .. I thank you all ..."

Meanwhile, on Sunday night, the actor express gratitude to fans, well-wishers and colleagues for showering concern and prayers. Sharing a picture of himself, he wrote, "To them that have expressed their concern, their prayers and their wishes for Abhishek Aishwarya Aaradhya and me .. my unending gratitude and love …It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me …I put my hands together and say. Thank you for your eternal love and affection."

Dr Abdul Samad Ansari, director of Critical Care Services at Nanavati Hospital, on Sunday said the Bachchan father-son duo were "feeling better" and their condition was stable.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared four bungalows of the Bachchan family - Jalsa, Pratiksha, Janak and Vatsa - in Mumbai as containment zones and sealed them, a civic official said.

Civic employees sanitized the bungalows on Sunday, the official said. Around 30 workers in these places were also screened for the coronavirus on Sunday, he added. A BMC team went to the bungalows for sanitizing them and also for contact tracing, an official said. Security was also stepped up outside Bachchan's two bungalows in Juhu and outside the hospital, the police said.

Talking about the other family members, Big B's wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter Shweta Nanda and grandkids Agastya and Navya have tested negative for the virus.

