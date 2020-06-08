Image Source : GOOGLE Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback photos as his film 'Mr Natwarlal' completes 41 years

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has been one of the most active celebrities on social media. Every now and then, he keeps on treating his fans with his photos, throwback posts, videos, life lessons, thought-provoking poems, and much more. This practice increased, even more, when the lockdown was announced. In addition to the same, the actor shared yet another post in which he was seen remembering his film 'Mr. Natwarlal' which completes 41 years on June 8. In the wake of the same, he shared a collage of photos from the film along with another picture in which he can be seen joining his hands. The photo was captioned as, "Life mein vinamr hona achcha hai .. lekin yaar .. kabhi kabhi thodi si 'tadi' bhi honi chahiye .. hain ki nahin ?"

His caption talks about how one should be polite towards others but also should not forget to add some madness in order to live life to the fullest. Have a look at the Instagram post here:

Talking about the film, it released in the year 1979 and featured Big B, Rekha, Ajit Khan, and Amjad Khan in pivotal roles.

Amitabh Bachchan is fond of sharing throwback posts. If you are his avid follower, you will find a lot of old pictures on both his Twitter and Instagram handle. Just recently, on the occasion of his 47th wedding anniversary, he shared unseen pictures from his marriage with Jaya Bachchan and wrote alongside, "47 years .. today .. June 3, 1973 .. !! Had decided if Zanjeer would succeed, we would along with a few friends go to London for the first time .. My Father asked who you going with ? When i told him who , he said you must marry her before you go .. else you don’t go .. So .. I obeyed .. !!"

In the past few months, a lot of his films have achieved milestones. Check out how the actor reacted at that time:

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, which is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video on June 12. The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. In case you missed the trailer, watch it here:

Coming up next is his venture with Ayan Mukerji titled 'Brahmastra' which also features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Mouni Roy in crucial roles.

