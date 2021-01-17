Image Source : TWITTER SCREENGRAB/AKSHAYKUMAR Akshay Kumar urges fans to donate for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Watch video

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar in a heart-warming video message urged his followers on Sunday to donate for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and mentioned that he has also done the same. The 53-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle and shared a video, urging everyone to make contributions towards the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. In the video which he shot at home, Akshay narrated a tale from the Hindu epic Ramayana to inspire his followers to make donations for this cause.

Along with the video, he tweeted "It is heartening to know that the construction of our Sri Ram's magnificent temple in Ayodhya has begun... Now it is our turn to make contributions. I have started, hopefully, you will also join. Jai Shri Ram."

Have a look:

Meanwhile, Akki is also celebrating his wedding anniversary today and on the occasion took to Instagram to share a beautiful post for his wife Twinkle Khanna. Alongside the picture, he wrote, "The surest I’ve ever been of a partnership...twenty years of togetherness and you still make my heart flutter and sometimes even drive me up the wall but then again I wouldn’t have it any other way coz a smile is never far when you are near♥️ Happy anniversary Tina."

On the work front, Akshay was last seen in 'Laxxmi' that released on OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar.

Next up, he has a lot of films in the pipeline including--'Bell Bottom', 'Sooryavanshi', 'Bachchan Pandey' and 'Atrangi Re'.

-With ANI inputs