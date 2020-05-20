Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FARHAN AKHTAR After Mumbai Police, Farhan Akhtar sends consignment of PPE kits to hospital

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar says he is happy that his consignment of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits were sent to city-based Cama Hospital. The actor had recently announced that he will be donating 1000 PPE kits for the healthcare professionals leading the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. He has also partnered with celebrity shout-out platform Tring to raise money for additional 1000 PPE kits.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Farhan shared pictures of the consignment boxes ready to be sent to the hospital. "Happy to share that our consignment of PPE kits leaves for the Cama Hospital, Mumbai. Lots of love & gratitude to all who contributed. This will help keeping our medics at the frontline safe! Jai Hind," he wrote.

Happy to share that our consignment of PPE kits leaves for the Cama Hospital, Mumbai. Lots of love & gratitude to all who contributed.

This will help keeping our medics at the frontline safe! Jai Hind.



You too can support the effort by donating at https://t.co/Bpih93yMWi pic.twitter.com/LvOQxNCGcH — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 19, 2020

The actor had earlier, on May 12, said that the first batch of PPE kits were on its way to Vakola Police Station from the factory and had urged people to contribute more towards the initiative. Farhan Akhtar shared the photo of the first batch of PPE kits being shipped from the factory to the Vakola police station in Mumbai and wrote, "Thanks for your support, you amazing people. Our first batch of PPE kits are on its way to Vakola Police Station from the factory. Let’s protect our frontline warriors. Jai Hind."

Thanks for your support you amazing people.

Our first batch of PPE kits are on its way to Vakola Police Station from the factory.



Pls do contribute at https://t.co/2HGxWebfH2



Let’s protect our frontline warriors

😊🙏🏽 Jai Hind. @MumbaiPolice @DevenBhartiIPS @TringIndia pic.twitter.com/NpMmz71IUZ — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 12, 2020

On the film front, he will be seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's "Toofaan", which is a boxing drama. The film also features Mrunal Thakur.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage