After Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj blasts user for creating fake account on Clubhouse

Image Source : TWITTER/PRITHVIRAJ SUKUMARAN Prithviraj Sukumaran

The invite-only audio chat app Clubhouse is gaining much popularity in India. Within weeks of the Android launch, the invite-only platform has reached over two million users base. However, there have been multiple complaints of fake accounts on the app. Recently, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran took to Twitter to blast a user who has created a fake account of the actor on the app. A day later on Tuesday, he shared a statement forgiving him. Moreover, he encouraged the man to pursue his passion for mimicry and dream big.

"Dear Sooraj. It’s alright. I understand that it was all meant to be a harmless joke. But I hope by now you’ve realised that something like this could have very serious repercussions. At one point, I believe more than 2500 people were listening in to you and that a good majority of them thought it was me speaking. I had repeated calls and messages from many people in and outside the industry, and it was imperative that I put an immediate stop to it," the actor said in a statement.

Continuing further, he added, "I’m glad you admit that it was a mistake. Mimicry is a wonderful art form and I’m sure you know many of Malayalam cinema’s all time greats have found their way into the industry from the world of mimicry. Dream big, work hard and never stop learning. I hope you have an illustrious career ahead and wish you the very best (sic).”

On Monday, calling out the imposter Prithviraj clarified that he's not on Clubhouse. "Claiming to be me on social media is one thing. Claiming to be me, mimicking my voice, and using an ID that closely resembles my insta handle is all together criminal. Please stop this. I AM NOT ON CLUBHOUSE!" he tweeted.

Prithiviraj is not the first one to have called out imposters impersonating the celebrity on the audio-only app. Earlier, actor Dulquer Salman tweeted about a fake account saying, he's not on Clubhouse.

"So, I am not on on Clubhouse. These accounts are not mine. Please don’t impersonate me on social media. Not Cool!" he wrote.

Don't miss these stories:

Pratigya actor Ankit Gera secretly ties the knot with Rashi Puri, see wedding pic

Fans ask Vidya Balan to choose between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, actress responds with sass