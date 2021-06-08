Fans ask Vidya Balan to choose between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, actress responds with sass

Image Source : INSTA/SHAH RUKH, VIDYA BALAN,SALMAN KHAN Shah Rukh, Vidya Balan, Salman Khan

"Q and A" on social media is easily becoming one of celebrities' favourite way to interact with fans. While Shah Rukh Khan has his famous "AskSRK" sessions on Twitter, Alia Bhatt often hosts, "Ask Me Anything" sessions on Instagram. Recently, actress Vidya Balan too interacted with her fans and answered some queries on Instagram.

During the session, a user asked Vidya to choose between two superstars of the country-- Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. While it is a hard choice to make, Vidya responded to it with absolute sass and class. In response, she posted a picture of her husband picture of herself with her husband, Siddharth Roy Kapur and wrote, "MySrK" over it.

Meanwhile, Vidya is all set for the release of her upcoming film Sherni on Amazon Prime Video. The film, which is slated to release on June 18, deals with a sensitive topic that touches upon respect, mutual understanding, and co-existence, not just between man-animal, but between humans as well.

Sherni will see Vidya as an upright forest officer who battles social barrier set by the patriarchal society and lackadaisical attitudes within her department. It is directed by Amit Masurkar, who earlier helmed "Newton" and "Sulemani Keeda". Talking about her role, the actress in a statement said, ""Ever since I first heard the story of Sherni, I found the world fascinating and so far removed from my own. Also the character I play, Vidya, is a woman of few words but many dimensions."

The film also features Neeraj Kabi, Vijay Raaz, Sharat Saxena, Mukul Chadda, Brijendra Kala and Ila Arun in supporting roles.