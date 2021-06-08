Pratigya actor Ankit Gera secretly ties the knot with Rashi Puri, see wedding pic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TELIVISIONSERIAL Ankit Gera ties the knot

Actor Ankit Gera has tied the knot with Rashi Puri, an NRI from Nigeria. Ankit, who's known for his roles in shows like Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke and Agniphera reportedly had an intimate wedding function with only 10 people in attendance. With a small gathering in Chandigarh, the actor shared that it was an arranged marriage and he wanted to keep his wedding a private affair.

A wedding of Ankit Gera and his wife Rashi is doing rounds on the Internet and the couple looks stunning, to say the least. Take a look:

Speaking about his wedding and wife to ETimes, the actor said, "It’s an arranged marriage. We are family friends. Our parents were looking for suitable partners for us and that’s when they suggested that we should talk. We started talking in April and soon developed a liking for each other. She flew down to India around three weeks ago before the wedding to meet me. Even though it was a short span, we got to know each other better and decided to take the plunge.”

He also shared a post on Instagram about his wedding. "Finally hitched!!! Thank you everyone for the wishes," he captioned the post.

Kishwer Merchant and Digangna Suryavanshi were among many other celebrities who dropped in to congratulate the couple. Fans too flooded the comment section to wish the couple a happy married life ahead.