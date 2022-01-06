Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KRITISANON Adipurush to Bachchan Pandey, list of Kriti Sanon's upcoming films in 2022 will leave you excited

Kriti Sanon will be seen in five films in 2022 all of which belong to different genres thereby allowing her to push the boundaries with her work. She credits her last year's release 'Mimi' for giving her the strength to take on more risks. Reflecting on the year gone by, Kriti says, "2021 was an amazing year professionally. The kind of love that 'Mimi' got has been extremely overwhelming and has not only made me more confident as an actor to take risks but has also made me hungrier to push the envelope further".

Looking forward to having more experimenting roles in the coming year, the actress shares, "What excites me more is the fact that all these projects belong to completely different genres and worlds. So there's a lot to look forward to in 2022!"

Next on the cards for the actress are several big-ticket releases. See the list to find out more:

1. Adipurush

Directed by Om Raut, the Indian Hindu mythological film is based on the epic Ramayana. It stars Prabhas as Adipurush, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh.

2. Bachchan Pandey

Directed by Farhad Samji, the upcoming action comedy film stars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles.

3. Ganapath

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the action thriller film stars Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the lead role.

4. Bhediya

Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the comedy horror film features Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles with Janhvi Kapoor and Flora Saini.

5. Shehzada

Kriti will also be seen in Kartik Aaryan starter Shehzada which happens to be the official Hindi remake of Telugu-language film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.