Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABHISHEKBACHCHAN Abhishek Bachchan has the sweetest birthday wish for his 'OG hero' and daddy Amitabh Bachchan

It's Amitabh Bachchan's 78th birthday today and it won't be wrong to wait for his family members to share wishes for him. And now the wait is finally over as his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan has finally shared an unseen picture of the megastar. The picture happens to be from his childhood in which he can be seen wearing a white outfit. Alongside the picture, Junior Bachchan wrote, "Happy birthday B!!! #theOG #MyHero #78 Love you,Pa." As soon as the 'Guru' actor shared the post, a lot of his fans and fellow celebrities started commenting on the same with birthday wishes.

Catch the picture here:

Birthday wishes for Big B poured down from a lot of other celebrities and Sanjay Dutt was one of them. Sanjay who has worked with Bachchan in films such as "Kaante", "Shootout at Lokhandwala", "Deewar" and "Eklavya: The Royal Guard" shared a black and white photo of the duo from their younger days. In the second photo, the two seem to be having a good chat. "Thank you for all the love, learning and guidance over all these years. Wishing you a Happy, Healthy & Blessed Birthday @SrBachchan Sir," Sanjay tweeted along with two photos.

The father-son duo tested positive for coronavirus a few months back and were even admitted to the same hospital. Not just them but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her 8-year-old daughter Aaradhya were also found COVID-19 positive.

On the work front, Big B's upcoming projects are mega project co-starring Telugu superstar Prabhas and actress Deepika Padukone, Nagraj Manjule's "Jhund", the Emraan Hashmi co-starrer "Chehre", and Ayan Mukerji's action fantasy drama "Brahmastra", co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna.

For Abhishek, he was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's web-series Breathe: Into The Shadows and will next feature in Anurag Basu's Ludo and The Big Bull.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage