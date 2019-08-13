Vyjayanthimala Birthday special: Actress’ Bharatanatiyam performance at the age 82 will blow away your mind

Popular Bollywood actress Vyjayanthimala has won many hearts over the years for many spectacular performances. She is not just a legendary actress but a mind-boggling Bharatnatyam dancer. Her beauty, aura, and elegance have often left the audience in awe of her. Vyjayanthimala stepped into the Tamil industry at the age of just 13. In 1954, Vyjayanthimala acted in the magnum opus film Nagin with Pradeep Kumar and became a household name. She not only ruled the hearts of the viewers but was much appreciated for her performance by the critics as well. Then she went on to give many other classics like Naya Daur, Amrapali, Devdas, Sangam and others. Today i.e. August 13 is her 83rd birthday. While Vyjayanthimala has bid her goodbye to acting, she hasn’t yet lost her connection with dance.

At the age of 82, veteran Bollywood actress Vyjayanthimala made sure she leaves the audience breathless when she performed Bharatnatyam on the stage in 2018. A video that went viral on the internet last year showcased the actress flaunting her perfect expressions and complimenting her mudras while performing. Check out the video here-

Smt.Vyjayanthimala age 86 who was the lead heroine in many Hindi Movies & a Bharatanatiyam dancer giving a public dance performance at Chennai yesterday. At 86 some people r confined to the wheelchair & many can hardly walk & here she is dancing away. Most awesome & incredible. pic.twitter.com/Z48M4sgmHN — Kumar Bhanu K S 🇮🇳 ಕುಮಾರ ಭಾನು (@kumar856) November 22, 2018

Vyjayanthimala was one of the most celebrated actresses in the Golden era of Bollywood. She worked in many great films in the 50s and 60s. Even at that time, her dance was considered to be her best skill. While the actress’ name had been associated with many famous actors in Bollywood, in 1968 she married Chamanlal Bali. After which she distanced herself from films but continued dancing. Even after marriage, Vyjayanth Mala continued to perform the classical dance on stage.

