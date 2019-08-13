Sridevi’s Birth Anniversary: Highest paid actress to playing mother at 13, lesser known facts about the actress

Highest paid actress to playing mother at 13, lesser-known facts about Sridevi

Sridevi 56th Birth Anniversary: Veteran Bollywood actress Sridevi was not just a name in Bollywood but she was India’ first female superstar that the nation witnessed. The actress started her career in acting when she was just 10 and went on to become the highest paid actress in no time. When she was just 13, she played the role of a mother in a film and worked in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada cinema. Sridevi was not just an ordinary actress, she was an icon in herself. While Sridevi had already started working in Tamil cinema at the age of 13. She made her Bollywood debut with Solva Sawan and then went on to deliver some wonderful films such as Chandi, Nagina, Mr. India, Sadma, English Vinglish and Mom. While her acting had won her many accolades, her songs like Kaate Nahi Katte and Hawa hHwai gave her name a new identity altogether. Bollywood actress Sridevi would have turned 56 today if time didn't snatch her away from us in February last year. After attending her nephew Mohit Marwa’s wedding ceremonies, Sridevi died of accidental drowning in a bathtub in Dubai. On her 56th birth anniversary, let’s have a look at some of the lesser known facts about India’s first female superstar.

Sridevi’s pairing with Anil Kapoor has been one of the most popular one in Indian cinema. The two actors have worked together in 13 films and most of her blockbuster Bollywood movies have been produced by husband Boney Kapoor. Sridevi was just 13 years old when she played the role of Rajinikanth's stepmother in the Tamil film Moondru Mudichu. Sridevi was one of the few actresses in Bollywood who had their own vanity van. Sridevi was among the highest paid celebrities in Bollywood. Interestingly, many people don’t know that she was the first actress to earn up to Rs 1 crore in 1990. Sridevi had a fever of 103 degrees at the time when the Chalbaaz film’s iconic song Na Na Jaane Se Se Aayi Hai was filmed. Sridevi left many films in her career. One of the biggest of these was 'Jurassic Park' by Steven Spielberg. He rejected this role because he felt that the roll was small according to him. Jaya Prada was considered to be Sridevi's strongest rival when it comes to cinema and the two actresses never shared a very warm bond with each other. Sridevi actually spelled her name Sreedevi, but she was always credited in her films as Sridevi. Sridevi's two biggest films were first offered to other Bollywood actresses. The 1986 film Nagina was first given to Jaya Prada and Rekha was considered for Chandni. Not just an iconic actor but Sridevi could also sing. She did playback singing for films such Sadma, Chandni, Garajna and Kshana Kshanam.

