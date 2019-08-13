Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak breaks silence after stepfather Abhinav Kohli's arrest, reveals complete truth

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak breaks silence after stepfather's arrest

Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame actress Shweta Tiwari is ruling the headlines once again after she filed an FIR against her current husband Abhinav Kohli for domestic violence. On Sunday, the news broke the internet that the actress's husband has been arrested for hitting his stepdaughter Palak Tiwari after Shweta made the complaint. Since then, a lot has been said about their relationship and Shweta Tiwari’s second marriage. Now the actress’ daughter Palak Tiwari has broken her silence on the issue and took to her Instagram to reveal the complete truth about their situation.

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak shared a long note on her Instagram in which she thanked everyone who reached out to her and expressed their concern for the family and threw some light on what really happened between her stepfather Abhinav Kohli and her mother. Palak clarified that her stepfather Abhinav had never ‘physically abused’ her in any way but made comments that were intolerable. She wrote, Abhinav Kohli has never physically molested me, or touched me inappropriately. Before spreading something of this caliber or even believing it, its imperative you as readers know the veracity of the facts that you’re blindly divulging endlessly. However, he did persistently make inappropriate and disturbing remarks the impact of which is only known to my mother and I, and if any woman from any walk of life were to hear them she would be greatly embarrassed and provoked too. Words which would question the standing dignity of any woman, which you wouldn’t expect to hear from any man, especially not your “father”.”

She added, “The media does not have the facts and they never will. I, Palak Tiwari, was on multiple occasions a victim of domestic abuse NOT my mother, except for the day that the complaint was filed he hadn’t hit my mother. As a reader of the news its often easy to forget that you do not know the truth of what goes on behind closed doors or how much fortitude my mother has shown in both her marriages. This is someone’s household you’re writing about, someone’s life you’re discussing. Many of you fortunately haven’t even dealt with something of such heinous proportions, and hence you have no right to comment, discuss or paint someone else’s image through your biased, misinformed views.”

Palak boldly supported her mother through her Instagram post and even revealed that she stands by her since she is the most respectable person she has come across in her life. She said, “Today as a proud daughter, I’m here to tell you that my mother is the most respectable individual that I’ve ever come across, the MOST self sufficient, one who’s never required or even had a man provide for her and has always taken the social standing of a “man” in both the families that we’ve been a part of.”

For the unversed, Shweta Tiwari reportedly filed an FIR against husband Abhinav Kohli on Sunday. It is said that she was in tears and screaming in the police station and revealed that Abhinav is usually under the influence of alcohol. Shweta Tiwari’s ex-husband Raja Chaudhary also reacted to the news and revealed that it was very disturbing to know about it as a father. Talking to Bombay Times, he said, "I learnt about it through the media. I have been in touch with my daughter and checked on her this morning. She told me not to worry and that she is fine. It's very disturbing for me as a father."

