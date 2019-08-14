Shammi Kapoor Death Anniversary: When legendary actor created website for Kapoor family in 60s

When legendary actor Shammi Kapoor created website for Kapoor family in 60s

Shammi Kapoor was one of the legendary actors of his days who would not just make the viewers laugh with his charming personality but also enchant them into a whirlpool of emotions with his spectacular performances. In the 60s, the actor was just irresistible when it comes to showcasing some sassy moves on the big screen. He was so alluring that millions of girls went crazy about him. Shammi Kapoor kept everyone hooked with his blue eyes and his style. Today is Shammi Kapoor's 8th death anniversary. The legendary actor was born on 21 October 1931 in Mumbai and on 14 August 2011, he said goodbye to the world.

Born to actor Prithviraj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor lived his life like a King. Prithviraj Kapoor was undoubtedly the finest filmmaker of his time and Shammi Kapoor being the first son was provided with world class luxuries. Two of Shammi Kapoor’s siblings died even before he was born. At that time, his mother was pregnant with him. Shammi Kapoor was also the first child of his mother who was born in a hospital.

Growing up, Shammi Kapoor was always interested in acting and why not, he inherited the art from his family. There is no denying that the actor was brilliant in his art but at the same time, Shammi Kapoor always used to stay ahead of his time. Whether it is about a film or the technology, he always made sure that he is equipped with the best of everything. Infact, Shammi Kapoor was one of the few celebrities who started running the internet in the 60s. He was the founder and chairman of Internet User Community in India. He also created a website for the Kapoor family in those days. He used to put information about everyone from his family on it and used to talk to his fans through the same site.

Shammi Kapoor’s Hilarious Wedding Story

The story of Shammi Kapoor's wedding is quite hilarious. In the year 1955, Shammi Kapoor married actress Geeta Bali. The two actors met on the sets of the film 'Coffee House' and both fell in love. Whenever Shammi used to meet Geeta, she used to ask 'Do you love me? To this, Gita always answered no. Then one day suddenly Geeta told Shammi that they should get married. Shammi was shocked to hear this, marriage and now, how? However, Geeta interestingly suggested that they should get married as Johnny Walker did. After this, both of them went to Johnny Walker and said that we are in love and want to get married. After hearing this, Johnny replied saying, 'I am a Muslim, I went to the mosque and got married and both of you should go to the temple and get married.'

While the two actors went to the temple to get married, Shammi Kapoor didn’t have vermilion (sindoor) for the marriage. So Geeta took out lipstick from her bag after which Shammi filled her ‘maang’ and the two got married. After Geeta's death, Shammi married Nila Devi Gohil, who hails from the royal family of Bhavnagar, Gujarat, in 1969.

