Kangana Ranaut looks stunning as she wears Rs 600 saree to support local weavers

Kangana Ranaut was recently spotted in just Rs 600 saree as she leaves for Jaipur. She bought the saree from Kolkata's local weaver. Her sister Rangoli Chandel urges fans to support the local weaver as did her sister Kangana Ranaut.

New Delhi Published on: August 19, 2019 14:46 IST
Kangana Ranaut, the Queen of Bollywood was recently spotted on Mumbai airport donning a beautiful cotton saree. We all realise Kangana's love for the Nation and Indian wear at the same time. She is often seen wearing a saree at major events, promotional events, launch events, press conference, etc. Kangana's recent cotton saree made her look effortlessly beautiful. She was seen in a peach coloured saree which she has bought from a local weaver in Kolkata. 

If we ourselves hear a saree worth Rs 600, we won't believe our ears! However, Kangana's sister Rangoli recently revealed that her sister was wearing a cotton saree worth Rs 600 to support the local wears. She posted Kangana's picture and captioned it as, "On her way to Jaipur today Kangana is wearing Rs 600 sari she picked from Kolkata, she was shocked to know one can get such good organic cotton in this amount and it is heartbreaking to see how hard our people work and how little they earn.”

Rangoli took to her Twitter handle to urge Kangana's fans and followers to extend their support towards the local Indian weavers. She tweeted, “Please support our own before international brands take away this also from them #Indianweavers.”

Sari + trench = 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 (tap for credits) . . Trench: Givenchy Bag: Prada Sari: Kolkatta Cotton Sari Photos: @varindertchawla

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Judgmentall Hai Kya opposite Rajkummar Rao. The movie did great at the box office. She will be next seen in Panga and Dhaakad. The teaser of Dhaakad is out and we can't take our eyes off from Kangana. 

