Dhaakad Teaser Out: Kangana Ranaut sets all gun ablaze in this action-entertainer

Kangana Ranaut in Dhaakad

Kangana Ranaut, who is currently basking in the success of her last film Judgementall Hai Kya has treated her fans with brand new teaser of her another film. Titled Dhaakad, the movie promises to a high-octane action drama. Scheduled to release around Diwali 2020, Dhaakad has been directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and produced by Sohel Maklai.

In the 45-second-long teaser, Kangana can be seen in a messy yet fierce avatar. With fire all around, Kangana can be seen emerging like a fighter and setting all guns ablaze. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the teaser of Dhaakad. ''Kangana Ranaut... Here's the teaser of #Dhaakad... Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai... Produced by Sohel Maklai... #Diwali 2020 release,'' he captioned the video.

Talking about her action scenes in Dhaakad, Kangana, in a press statement, said, “The guns that were used for the teaser were real and were very heavy. It took all my strength to lift one. My director Razy had a great time seeing me struggle with the machines having a good laugh. Hopefully he will have me to use dummy guns for the shoot of the film.”

Earlier in an interview, Kangana had said that Dhaakad will prove to be a turning point for Indian cinema: “Dhaakad is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well. The film is mounted on a large scale, is one of a kind female led action film, and is apt for a Diwali release. If it is received well, there will be no looking back for women in Indian Cinema.”

Dhaakad has been written by Chintan Gandhi and Rinish Ravindra along with director Ghai. The screenplay of the movie is by Ritesh Shah.