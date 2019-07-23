Housefull 4: Witness Akshay Kumar’s rapping skills in title song of Farhad Samji’s film

The Housefull series is one of the successful and most talked about movies. The fourth installment of the hit franchise Housefull 4 has already started creating noise. The director of the film has been changed to Farhad Samji from Sajid Khan after the #metoo allegations. Well, now yet another interesting report has poured in which says that Akshay Kumar who is a part of the film will be seen making his rap debut in the lead song of the film.

As per the Mid-Day reports, the actor will be crooning for the film this time. A closed source informed the portal and said, "Farhad Samji, who was one of the directors of Entertainment, had convinced Akshay to croon the title track for the comedy. This time too, it was his idea that Akki (Akshay) explore his rapping skills. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala jumped at the idea. The producer-director duo then convinced their leading man to give his nod."

Further the source said, "The Tanishk Bagchi composition is yet to be recorded. The makers are yet to decide if it should be a solo track or one that sees Akshay croon alongside Mika Singh.” Even though the film also stars Bobby Deol and Riteish Deshmukh in crucial roles but the song will solely focus on Akshay who is these days busy shooting Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi opposite Katrina Kaif.

Housefull 4 also stars Rana Daggubati, Johnny Lever, Jamie Lever, Chunky Panday, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Boman Irani and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. The film will release on Diwali this year and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures and videos.