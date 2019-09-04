Wednesday, September 04, 2019
     
Boney Kapoor with Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor attend unveiling of Sridevi's wax statue at Madame Tussauds

Sridevi's iconic 'Hawa Hawai' avatar will come alive at Madame Tussauds, Singapore. The statue got launched in the presence of the late actress's husband Boney Kapoor, and her daughters Janhvi and Khushi.

New Delhi Updated on: September 04, 2019 11:09 IST
Sridevi's 'Hawa Hawai' wax statue at Tussauds Singapore

Sridevi's iconic 'Hawa Hawai' avatar comes alive at Madame Tussauds, Singapore, with the launch of a wax statue that will capture her charisma in that evergreen dance number. "One more day to the official launch of Sridevi's first and only unique wax figure in Madame Tussauds Singapore," tweeted the official account of the wax museum, leading to a buzz in the digital world. 

The statue was launched in the presence of the late actress's husband Boney Kapoor, and her daughters Janhvi and Khushi.

She lives in our hearts forever ❤️❤️

"Sridevi lives forever in not just our hearts but also in the hearts of millions of her fans. Eagerly waiting to watch the unveiling of her figure at Madam Tussauds, Singapore on September 4," Boney tweeted. 

He also posted a video that showed glimpses of the making of Sridevi's wax figure. 

"This video gave me goosebumps! A beautiful ode to one of India's biggest superstars! #Sridevi's wax statue will be unveiled soon," one user wrote. 

"Hawa hawai crops up every time I think of #Sridevi...That is how I'll always remember her," another wrote. 

While Boney and Khushi left at night, Janhvi was seen making her way into the Mumbai airport in a plain grey T-shirt and jeans in the morning. She smiled for the cameras, and her assistant was seen carrying a small duffle bag for her.

Superstar Sridevi, who reigned the Bollywood box-office of the eighties, died on February 24, 2018, by accidentally drowning in a bathtub at a Dubai hotel. 

(With Inputs from IANS)

