Bigg Boss 11 contestants Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta have an ugly fight over THIS on social media

Television actress Hina Khan who was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has impressed everyone through her performances in various shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, etc. Further, she went on to participate in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 11 hosted by Salman Khan. Fans were excited to see how she behaves in real life. Just like everyone, during the game, she made friends as well as enemies. But there was one equation that kept on changing again and again and it was with Vikas Gupta.

They both entered as friends but soon things got ugly when Vikas and Priyank Sharma (who later became Hina’s best buddy in the house) turned against each other. Soon the show came to an end and they pretended as if everything was fine between the two. Their fans thought that they would have moved on but their recent social media banter proves that something’s still fishy.

Previously there were reports that the Ace Of Space host has unfollowed the actress as well as Priyank from all social media platforms. Later which Hina too unfollowed Vikas on Twitter. A fan of onscreen Komolika thanked her for unfollowing him on the micro-blogging site and even asked her to do the same on Instagram. But the actress clarified and said, “I haven’t unfollowed anyone.. I don’t do all this.. cheers.”

Hina's deleted tweet

She later deleted the tweet but soon the Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain producer wrote a cryptic tweet that hinted towards the actress’ 'follow unfollow game.' Vikas wrote, "No I don’t accept your Apologies. Showing something else to your fans and on social media & स्टॉप This follow Unfollow game. Please stop it and stop dragging Fans in all this. I am what my #Lostsouls can see on or off social media. Imperfect, Emotional & Honest."

No I don’t accept your Apologies. Showing something else to your fans and on social media & स्टॉप This follow Unfollow game. Please stop it and stop dragging Fans in all this. I am what my #Lostsouls can see on or off social media. Imperfect, Emotional & Honest. — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) July 21, 2019

On the work front, Hina is set to make her debut in Bollywood through Hussein Khan's women-centric film titled 'Lines’ and has also completed the shooting of her next project 'Wish List'. Talking about Vikas, he is these days busy in his production ventures and is very soon going to bring the second installment of his MTV show Ace Of Space 2.

