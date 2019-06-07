Image Source : INSTAGRAM Arjun Kapoor: I believe in marriage, no matter I come from a broken home

Arjun Kapoor is grabbing all the attention in the news for his relationship with Malaika Arora. The actor keeps on clarifying the news about his rumored wedding plans with actress Malaika Arora.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Arjun Kapoor said he believes in the institution of marriage. The actor says, "Even though I come from a broken home, I believe in marriage. I see a lot of happily married couples around. I believe it is a good option to have. But that doesn't mean you can jump the gun and go straight to it. Life has to lead you to it. You have to discover things, enjoy the relationship's ups and downs, and then see where it takes you."

Being the son of Boney Kapoor and his first wife Mona Shourie, Arjun Kapoor is often backlashed for dating a divorced woman. He is even trolled for dating Malaika Arora and following father's footsteps. Boney Kapoor married Mona Shourie and later divorced her to marry Sri Devi.

While there have been rumours around Arjun Kapoor marrying Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor constantly denied the news calling them all rumours. In fact, father Boney Kapoor too refuted the buzz. Arjun Kapoor also said, "It's people's job to speculate and mine to clarify... I am not interested in getting married right now. I am 33 and marriage is not the be all and end all, of a relationship. There's more to discover and explore each other."

While Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating each other out and open, the news about their wedding is still a mystery. Arjun Kapoor's latest release India's Most Wanted gained much appreciation. The actor will be next seen in Panipat and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.