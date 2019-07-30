Akshay Kumar to star in AR Murugadoss's Kaththi hindi remake called Ikka. Deets inside

Akshay Kumar to star in AR Murugadoss's Kaththi hindi remake called Ikka

Akshay Kumar is on a roll when it comes to Bollywood movies and Box office collections. The actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Mission Mangal and already has a list of upcoming projects. But looks like Khiladi Kumar is not ready to take a break from Bollywood movies even after he is neck deep with work. Going by the latest reports, Akshay Kumar is all set to reunite with his Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti for the Hindi remake of filmmaker AR Murugadoss's 2014 thriller drama Kaththi which starrer Vijay.

In a Mumbai Mirror report, Jagan Shakti himself revealed that he is all set to take Ikka ahead. The new director stated that the project was kept on hold since he came across the underdog story of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists, which viewers will enjoy as Mission Mangal on 15th August 2019. Talking about Ikka, Jagan Shakti said, “It will resonate with the underprivileged section of the society. With my second directorial, I want to explore action which is presented in a sleek way.” For the unversed, the original film Kathi had Vijay standing up for the rights of the farmers and fighting the corrupt people from MNCs. In Ikka, it is said that Jagan was supposed to make his directorial debut with the film but Mission Mangal happened and he ventured into direction with it.

Mission Mangal also stars Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi in main roles. Talking about the film, Jagan said, “The simplicity of the scientists in that iconic image made me realize that the story had the potential for a great human drama.” His elder sister, Sujatha Krishna, who is a scientist at ISRO, arranged for interactions with her colleagues as part of the detailed research. “She followed protocol to get me in and while she didn’t contribute to the screenplay, I did take some technical help from her while filming,” he reveals.

Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal is all set to clash with John Abraham’s Batla House on this Independence Day. The two actors also came face to face with their film last year as well -John with Satyameva Jayate and Akshay with Gold. It would be interesting to see how the fans would react to their films this time as both of them are based on true events.

