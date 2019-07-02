Aamir Khan lauds PM Narendra Modi's Jal Shakti Abhiyan

Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood, Aamir Khan who is popular for taking various initiatives for the society. He recently took to Twitter to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative for the problem of water scarcity in our country. This particular initiative has been named as ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan’ and has been done in the wake of Chennai water crisis. NGO, Paani Foundation, lended their support for launching the initiative.

The Dangal actor took to his Twitter account and wrote, "Narendra Modi Sir, the initiative taken up by you of making water the fundamental and primary issue for all of us is an extremely important step. Our wholehearted support is with you. JalShaktiAbhyan."

.@narendramodi Sir, the initiative taken up by you of making water the fundamental and primary issue for all of us is an extremely important step. Our wholehearted support is with you.#JanShakti4JalShakti@JalShaktiAbhyan https://t.co/pNjmKZ66Vb — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) July 1, 2019

It came after the PM Modi’s tweet in which he urged people to conserve water. He said, “Extremely valid points by @aamir_khan on the need to conserve water and create awareness at the grassroots level. #JanShakti4JalShakti.” Replying to the tweet, the actor said that he will support the initiative “wholeheartedly.”

Extremely valid points by @aamir_khan on the need to conserve water and create awareness at the grassroots level. #JanShakti4JalShakti https://t.co/Fs3Zd2AVYo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2019

Talking about work front, the actor will next be seen in the remake of the 1994 Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump which is titled as Lal Singh Chaddha. The Advait Chauhan directorial is all set to release next year and the actor will be going through some drastic physical transformation for the same.

