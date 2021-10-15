Friday, October 15, 2021
     
Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham: Release date, Review, Where to Watch, HD Download and much more

Sardar Udham is a historical drama based on a revolutionary freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, essayed by Vicky Kaushal. If you are planning to watch Shoojit Sircar directorial Sardar Udham, know where to watch, how to download in HD and other details here.

New Delhi Updated on: October 15, 2021 20:17 IST
Vicky Kaushal, Sardar Udham
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMOL PARASHAR

Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham: Release date, Review, Where to Watch, HD Download

Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham is all set to premiere on Saturday (October 16) on Amazon Prime Video. The historical drama is based on the life of Sardar Udham Singh, a gallant and patriotic man who fought selflessly and courageously against the British subjugation of India. It focuses on the undeterred mission of Sardar Udham to avenge the lives of his beloved brethren who were brutally killed in the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre of 1919. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the Amazon Original Movie is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. The movie also stars Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu and Kirsty Averton in pivotal roles and Amol Parashar in a special appearance. 
 

Sardar Udham Movie Release Date

Vicky Kaushal's film is all set to premiere on October 16, 2021
 

Who is the Director of Sardar Udham?

Shoojit Sircar
 

Who are the producers of Sardar Udham?

Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar
 

What is the star cast of Sardar Udham movie?

  • Vicky Kaushal as Udham Singh
  • Shaun Scott
  • Stephen Hogan
  • Banita Sandhu 
  • Amol Parashar
 

Soundtrack of Sardar Udham

The film's music was composed by Shantanu Moitra
 

Where can I watch Sardar Udham full movie?

You can purchase Amazon Prime's subscription to watch Vicky Kaushal starrer.
 

Trailer of Sardar Udham

 

Sardar Udham: HD Images, Posters, Wallpapers 

