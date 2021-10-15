Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham: Release date, Review, Where to Watch, HD Download and much more

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMOL PARASHAR Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham: Release date, Review, Where to Watch, HD Download

Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham is all set to premiere on Saturday (October 16) on Amazon Prime Video. The historical drama is based on the life of Sardar Udham Singh, a gallant and patriotic man who fought selflessly and courageously against the British subjugation of India. It focuses on the undeterred mission of Sardar Udham to avenge the lives of his beloved brethren who were brutally killed in the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre of 1919. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the Amazon Original Movie is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. The movie also stars Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu and Kirsty Averton in pivotal roles and Amol Parashar in a special appearance.

Sardar Udham Movie Release Date

Vicky Kaushal's film is all set to premiere on October 16, 2021

Who is the Director of Sardar Udham?

Shoojit Sircar

Who are the producers of Sardar Udham?

Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar

What is the star cast of Sardar Udham movie?

Vicky Kaushal as Udham Singh

Shaun Scott

Stephen Hogan

Banita Sandhu

Amol Parashar

Soundtrack of Sardar Udham

The film's music was composed by Shantanu Moitra

Where can I watch Sardar Udham full movie?

You can purchase Amazon Prime's subscription to watch Vicky Kaushal starrer.

