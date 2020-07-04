Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara co-actor Sanjana Sanghi shares memories of the late actor from the sets

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANJANA SANGHI Dil Bechara will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and her Dil Bechara co-actor Sanjana Sanghi hit off immediately during the reading sessions of their film. Sharing the memories from the sets, Sanjana said that they bonded over books and food. Talking about their bond on the sets, Sanjana told Zee News, “We both, nerds, had read the script down to its last word respectively, and both our copies looked like they were tattered old novels that had aged over years, with post-it marks, and added notes - the works. I was a bundle of nerves. Mukesh asked me to just relax, and we all jumped right in".

“Mukesh, him (Sushant) and I - all helpless foodies. We ordered a lavish spread. Looked at the dining table, yet we 3 decided to take to the floor, spread our meal on a mat, and started gorging. He mocked me for how much food I can eat, but the food was a huge mutual love for us in addition to academia," she added.

"This lunch, most oddly, was marked with my father sending me a text saying we got a letter home telling us I had become a Gold Medalist at Delhi University. Sushant, Mukesh and the whole team were ecstatic to hear this news too - and what followed was champagne (that we never got the chance to open and celebrate with) and the kindest note from him about what the colliding of academia and cinema means even to him and the value it holds, which I still have tucked firmly in my drawer,” she concluded.

Sanjana also took to Instagram to share her experience of shooting with Sushant.

"Oye? I need to laugh till my stomach hurts at all your bad jokes. I need to compete with you on who can eat more ham & cheese omelettes and drink more chai. Fight with you over who’s script looks more tattered and worn out because we worked on it endlessly. Try to keep up with your electric pace every time you said, “Chal na, thoda dance karte hain!” in the middle of a tough scene. And argue with you over what we feel about Yuval Noah Harrari & Freud’s books. UGH!!!!" Sanjana captioned a still from Dil Bechara on Instagram.

