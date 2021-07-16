Follow us on Image Source : TARAN ADARSH SS Rajamouli claps for Bellamkonda Sreenivas's Chatrapathi Hindi remake's mahurat shot

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, director VV Vinayak and Pen Studios are joining forces for a Bollywood project. The upcoming film is an official remake of India’s leading director SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster film Chatrapathi. On Friday, the yet-to-be-titled film was launched in a grand manner by RRR director SS Rajamouli in Hyderabad. Rajamouli has sounded clapboard for the 'Mahurat shot', while star Rama Rajamouli switched on the camera and producer AM Ratnam did the honorary direction.

The script has been handed over to the makers by Vijayendra Prasad. After proving his mettle as one of the most happening stars of Tollywood, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is all set to make his entry in Bollywood with this mega-budget venture. Bellamkonda will be stepping into the shoes of Baahubali fame Prabhas. The makers had erected a huge set worth Rs 3 crore in Hyderabad.

Talking about the same, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, director at Pen Studios said, “We are tremendously excited and thrilled as this is one of our grand projects along with talented actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and renowned Director VV Vinayak. We are confident that this collaboration will be loved by the audience and will make history in the Indian cinema.”

Tollywood director VV Vinayak, who has numerous blockbusters to his credit in Telugu, is set to make his debut in Bollywood with the project. Coincidentally, it was VV Vinayak who introduced Bellamkonda Sreenivas as a hero in Tollywood with Alludu Seenu.

Known for making critically acclaimed and commercially successful movies, the film is presented by Dr.Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) and produced by Dhaval Gada and Aksshay Gada.

Rajamouli’s father KV Vijayendra Prasad who penned the story for the original is the writer for the remake version as well.

Bellamkonda has been working out rigorously to attain a desired look for the film. Bollywood Celebrity Trainer Prashant Sawant was hired as his personal trainer and he even appointed a Hindi tutor to learn the nuances of the language as to dub for his character.

The cast includes Sahil Vaid, Amit Nair, Rajendra Gupta, Shivam Patil, among others. The technical crew comprises cinematographer Nizar Ali Shafi, music director Tanishk Bagchi and stunt choreographer Anl Arusu.