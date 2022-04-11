Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SHAHIDKAPOOR Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Jersey' avoids clash with Yash's KGF Chapter 2; new release date announced

The film so-starring Mrinal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor will now release on April 22

It seems like the makers postponed the release to avoid box office clash with Yash's 'KGF Chapter 2'

If you were confused between Jersey and KGF Chapter 2 for this weekend, then your problem has been sorted! The makers of Shahid Kapoor’s film on Monday announced the new release date of the film which is-- 22nd April. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the sports drama also features Mrinal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor in the lead role. Speaking about the postponement of the release of the film, 'Jersey' producer Aman Gill said, "As a team, we have put our blood sweat and tears into ‘Jersey’ and would like our beloved film to reach all of you in the widest possible way. Jersey will now release on 22nd April."

It seems like the makers have postponed the release to avoid the box office clash with Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 2', which will be out in theatres on April 14! Meanwhile, Shahid has been quite actively sharing promotional posts about the film's release on his Instagram handle.

Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, 'Jersey', a remake of the National Award-winning Telugu film of the same name will see Shahid play the role of Arjun, a failed cricketer who decides to fulfil his dream of representing Team India for his son.

Earlier, 'Jersey' got delayed in December last year due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Coming to KGF 2 starring superstar Yash, it happens to be the superhit 'KGF' series. 'KGF: Chapter 2', written and directed by Prashanth Neel, will release in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. It has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner.

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in crucial roles.